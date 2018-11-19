Donald H. St. Aubin

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald, age 62, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Born on April 30, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Donald and Betty (nee Walker) St. Aubin.
He was a 1974 graduate of Boone Grove High School, graduate of Triton College in IL, worked as a machinist for Union Electric Steel Corp. and married Juanita Lara on July 16, 2005.
Survived by wife, Juanita Lara; siblings: Jeff 'Duffy' (Tina) St. Aubin, Suzanne (Mark) Tobey, Elizabeth Onofre; step-son, Paul (Marivel) Perez; grandchildren, Isobel and Ayla Perez; nieces, Nicole (Jonathan) Chase, Natalie Tobey; nephews, Coleman and Grant St. Aubin; great-nephews, Gideon and Elias Chase. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Cole St. Aubin.
Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon. Deacon Daniel Lowery officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. (219) 462-3125.