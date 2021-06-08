Nov. 18, 1946 - June 4, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Donald Hokenson, age 74, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Donald is survived by his special aunt: Josephine Hamang; sister: Marlene Aiseen; brothers-in-law: Mark and Tom Corbin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda S. Corbin-Hokenson; parents: Walter and Anna Hokenson; and brothers: Thomas and "Satch" Hokenson.

Donald was a member of St. Mary's Church in Kouts, IN. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked in Steel Technology. Donald enjoyed yard-work, camping, fishing and his dogs.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 directly at St. Mary's Church, 402 IN-8, Kouts, IN 46347.

For the health and safety of the Hokenson Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Donald's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

