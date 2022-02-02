June 21, 1929 - Jan. 27, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald Hugh Eriks, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Wilma (Jansen) Eriks of 67 years; son Scott (Sandra "Sammie") Eriks, daughter Joy Lenker; grandchildren: Ashley (fiance Jay Smith), Corteney Lenker, and Paige (Josh) Mitton; great-grandchildren: Hope, Chasitee, Jayden, Olyvia, Greyson Mitton, and Seth Lenker; sister-in-law Jacque Eriks, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Maleeta Yonker, and Elsie Doornbos.

Don was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Herman Sr. and Grace (Cook) Eriks; brothers: Herman Jr. (Delma), Duane, Kenneth (Dorothy), Allan; sister Loris (James) Terpstra; in-laws Bernard and Anna Jansen, and Katheryn (Charles) Fronek.

Following graduation from Hammond Tech H.S, Don worked as a drill press operator and crane operator at Combustion Engineering, East Chicago for over 39 years until it closed. He then picked up jobs hanging blinds for his brother's business and was custodian at the church. Many years ago he sold cemetery property for Chapel Lawn. Don served for two years in the Army in Korea.

Don was a member of Ross Community Reformed Church for over 85 years, taught Sunday School for over 50 plus years, sang in the choir, and played on the Dartball team for countless years.

Don was a kind and gentle person who lived a Christian life through and through. He will be missed by many.

He was a White Sox fan for all his life, as was his family. The Cubs were OK. A Big Thank you to the Community Hospital Valet People, Nurses and Gary in Outpatient Oncology and on the sixth floor for the special treatment Don and his family received over the past three years.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Ross Community Reformed Church, 3900 W 41st Ave, Gary, IN 46408 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m..

