Jan. 25, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Donald I. Kopenec, 76, of Munster, passed peacefully on December 30, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He was born in Chicago on January 25, 1944 to Irwin and Rita Kopenec. Don graduated from Quincy College (University) where he met and married his college sweetheart Carol. Together, they spent 54 wonderful years of marriage.

Don is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Cindy (Fred) McCraw; sons: Steven (Erin) Kopenec and Rob (Angela) Kopenec; and by five grandchildren: Matthew and Joey McCraw, Clara Kopenec, Connor and Maksim Kopenec. He is also survived by five brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Don taught English at Gavit MS/HS for 41 years and developed the Study of Film as Literature course. He also sponsored the yearbook and school newspaper for many years. He loved teaching and inspiring students with his creativity and dedication. Don was a founding member of the Msgr. Weis Knights of Columbus and cherished the many members and their families he got to know. He also was a 4th degree member of the Abraham Lincoln Assembly. Hewas an active member of St. Thomas More parish and took pride in volunteering whenever possible. He always had his camera ready and was active in the church and festival committee.