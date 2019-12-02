{{featured_button_text}}
Donald J. Bonke

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald J. Bonke age 72 of Highland, passed away November 25,2019. He is survived by his aunt Barbara (William) May of Ft. Myers, FL; uncle Bernie Davies of England, many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday December 7,2019 11:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd(two blocks south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN. Randy Harrison, Minster officiating, private entombment. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (service time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Leukemia Society, 1275 York Ave., New York , NY 10065. www.kuiperfh.com