LOWELL, IN - Donald J. Broccardo, age 70, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Steger, IL passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Janice Broccardo, nee Ackman. Loving father of Dana (Rick) Ranieri, Adam Broccardo, and Amy (Ted) Knoll. Devoted grandfather of Sarah, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Arianna, Peyton, and Destiny and great-grandfather of Ariyana and Madelyn. Dear brother of Donna Broccardo and Robert Broccardo. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Anna Elizabeth Broccardo. Don was a member of Local 786 Teamsters Union for 39 years serving as a Driver, Business Agent and Trustee.