LANSING, IL - Donald J. 'Ducky' Stengel, age 76 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018. He is survived by his three siblings: Patricia (Lloyd) Earl, Mary (late Edward) Rose, and Lawrence (Kathryn 'Kitty') Stengel; sister-in-law: Penelope; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer Sr. and Alice Stengel; brothers: James and Elmer Jr; sister: Kathleen Stengel and an infant sister.
Friends are invited to visit with Donald's family on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to the American Diabetes Association of either Indiana or Illinois.
Donald honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and was past Commander of the Lansing American Legion Post 697. He had worked as the Shipping Manager at Globe Industries. He was an avid White Sox fan, Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed fishing, vacations and weekends with his family at his cabin on Gun Lake in Michigan.