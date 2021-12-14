Donald J. Genovese

Every year Donald looked forward to his golf trips with is friends. His two favorite places to golf was Acapulco and Jamaica. Over the years, Donald has given his time and donations to many different charities throughout the Chicago Land area including Lansing. Lan Oak Lanes has hosted many events over the years and brought many fond memories and lasting friendships to the area. Donald had a smile and a laugh that was contagious. No matter where you were, he always made you feel welcome. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com