LANSING, IL- Donald J. Genovese, age 87 of Lansing, Illinois passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Natalie (nee Wind) Genovese; Loving father of Thomas (Karen Mahn) Genovese and Dale Genovese; Cherished grandfather of Ann Marie (Will) Reyes, Jessica Genovese and Mary Genovese; Loving brother of Wayne (Chuckie) Genovese, Sarah (late Tom) DeJarlais; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his loving parents: Michael and Mary Genovese.
Friends may visit with Donald's family on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 1:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Donald will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the funeral home, beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers then preceding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Donald will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, Indiana.
Donald was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son and friend. Mr. Genovese owned Lan Oak Lanes Bowling Alley in Lansing, Illinois for many years. Donald was the Past President of the South Suburban BPAA, Past Preident of the Chicagoland BPAA, and Past President of the Illinois State BPAA and a proud member of the Greater Calumet Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also was a faithful and loyal member of the Lansing Lions Club for many years, and a life long parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church, Lansing, Illinois.
Every year Donald looked forward to his golf trips with is friends. His two favorite places to golf was Acapulco and Jamaica. Over the years, Donald has given his time and donations to many different charities throughout the Chicago Land area including Lansing. Lan Oak Lanes has hosted many events over the years and brought many fond memories and lasting friendships to the area. Donald had a smile and a laugh that was contagious. No matter where you were, he always made you feel welcome. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com