VALPARAISO, IN - Donald J. Gettemy, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born January 3, 1959 in Gary to Lamoine and Ruth (Smalley) Gettemy. Don graduated from LaCrosse High School and made his career as a Crane Operator with Local 150 Operating Engineers. He attended LaCrosse United Methodist Church and was a member of the North Judson Masonic Lodge #438. Don enjoyed hunting, and riding snow mobiles, motorcycles, and bikes. Don was a good man who will be remembered for his strong work ethic, stubborn personality, and his heart of gold.

He is survived by his siblings: Curtis Gettemy of Gary, Donna (Joe) Boisvert of San Pierre, Rachel (Chad) Eberhart of Medaryville; and many loving nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved daughter, Jennifer Snuffer.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at LaCrosse United Methodist Church, 11 N. Indiana Ave., LaCrosse, with visitation from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.

