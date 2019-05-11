Donald J. Larr
Cannot believe it's been twenty years. Miss and think of you everyday. A round of golf is not the same. Husband, father, firefighter and politician. An open minded councilman, respected by all. Peace and Love.
Donald J. Larr
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Cannot believe it's been twenty years. Miss and think of you everyday. A round of golf is not the same. Husband, father, firefighter and politician. An open minded councilman, respected by all. Peace and Love.
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.