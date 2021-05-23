DYER, IN - Donald J. O'Neill, age 86, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021. Loving husband of Janice O'Neill, nee Saczawa. Loving father of: Kelly O'Neill, Susan (Jerry) Trent, Daniel (Kathleen) O'Neill, Tracy (fiance Stan) O'Neill, Michael (Alicia) Mleczko, Lisa (Dan) Fieldhouse, and Greg Mleczko. Proud papa of 15 grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Gene (late Kay) O'Neill. Favorite uncle of: Mary Kay (Michael) Burton, Peggy Carmichael, and Lee (Don) Bence. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lenore O'Neill, Valerie and Theresa. Visitation Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 3:00 PM– 8:00 PM Prayer service Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM from Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30//Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (Masks Required) 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, for a 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com