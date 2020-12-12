Donald J. Reiser

CROWN POINT/SCHERERVILLE, IN — Donald J. Reiser, 91, of Crown Point, Schererville, IN, and formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Former husband of Romaine Reiser. Devoted father of Dale (Maureen) Reiser, Diane, Jay Reiser, John (Christine) Reiser and Dawn (Jeff) Partyka. Proud grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Edward (Mary Ann) Reiser, the late Rosemary Makinson, late Richard (late Dolores), late Howard (late Betty), late Kenneth, and the late Robert Reiser. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dearest companion of Nancy Glandon. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Stella Reiser.

Don spent most of his career with Land O Frost in Lansing, IL. He cherished his lifelong friends he made there. He was a Korean War veteran, and endured much in his later life. However, he had fond memories of his golfing days, friends and time with his best buddies, and his sons.

Private graveside service Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Schererville, IN, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com