Donald J. Strimbu, Sr.

Dec. 9, 1935 – May 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - We celebrate the life of Donald "Don" Joseph Strimbu Sr., who passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, while in hospice care.

Don lived in Crown Point, IN and Scottsdale, AZ. He was born in Gary, IN, and attended Lew Wallace High School.

He was a Purdue University graduate, holding a doctorate in Pharmacy. He worked his way through college as a caddy at Gary Country Club (now Innsbrook Country Club) in Merrillville, IN.

He founded and ran Center Drugs, Inc. in Lake Station (formerly East Gary), IN for thirty-seven years. Don always put his customers first and was highly dedicated to their health and well-being.

In his retirement, Don enjoyed traveling across the country by car and train. He also performed as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, IN, and was active in the Holy Spirit Church food pantry (a St. Vincent DePaul Society affiliate).

Don is joined in death by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Helene (nee Petro); and was preceded in death his mother, Emily Strimbu (nee Magda); his father Thomas Strimbu Sr.; and his brother Thomas Strimbu Jr.

He is survived his daughter Laura Ann (Mark) Pfledderer of Valparaiso; his son Don Jr. of Novato, CA; his "adopted" daughter, Barbara Jean Owens; and his grandchildren: Lauren Ashley (Clayton Knight) Strimbu of Elburn, IL, Alan Strimbu of Bartlett, IL, Lindsey Pfledderer of Indianapolis, IN and Collette Pfledderer of Valparaiso.

Don was quick witted and had an incredible sense of humor and made friends with everyone he met. His passion for life and love of learning was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The memorial service will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Rev. Thomas E. Mischler officiating. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Don's name. www.burnsfuneral.com