Donald J. Strimbu, Sr.

Dec. 9, 1935 - May 14, 2022

VALPARAISO - We celebrate the life of Donald ("Don") Joseph Strimbu Sr., who passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, while in hospice care.

Don lived in Valparaiso, Indiana and Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born in Gary, Indiana, and attended Lew Wallace High School.

He was a Purdue University graduate, holding a doctorate in Pharmacy. He worked his way through college as a caddy at Gary Country Club (now Innsbrook Country Club) in Merrillville, Indiana.

He founded and ran Center Drugs, Inc. in Lake Station (formerly East Gary), Indiana for thirty-seven years. Don always put his customers first and was highly dedicated to their health and well-being.

In his retirement, Don enjoyed traveling across the country by car and train. He also performed as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, Indiana, and was active in the Holy Spirit Church food pantry (a St. Vincent DePaul Society affiliate).

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Strimbu (nee Magda); his father, Thomas Strimbu Sr.; and his brother, Thomas Strimbu Jr.

He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Helene (nee Petro); his daughter, Laura Ann (Mark) Pfledderer of Valparaiso; his son, Don Jr. of Novato, California; his "adopted" daughter, Barbara Jean Owens; and his grandchildren: Lauren Ashley (Clayton Knight) Strimbu of Elburn, Illinois, Alan Strimbu of Bartlett, Illinois, Lindsey Pfledderer of Indianapolis, Indiana and Collette Pfledderer of Valparaiso.

Don was quick witted and had an incredible sense of humor and made friends with everyone he met. His passion for life and love of learning was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The memorial service will take place on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point. Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Don's name.