March 2, 1931 - April 17, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald James Anoskey of Crown Point, IN (formerly of Hessville), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 17, 2021. He was born March 2, 1931 in Hammond, IN. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Kathryn (Katie) Anoskey; parents Stacey and Florance Anoskey; and sister Mary Ann Littrell.

Survived by sons: Mark (Kim), Tim (Bonnie), and Dan (Connie) Anoskey; grandchildren: Nicholas Nowak, Natalie (Mike) Nelleman, Dustin (Rachel), Daniel (Erin) and Donald Worley, Kathryn, Luke, Sam, Craig and Ben Anoskey; 10 great-grandchildren and his comfort dog Bella.

Don grew up in Hammond IN. He attended St. Joseph's grade school, Hammond High School Class of 1949, and Indiana University. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was a pioneer in the field of computers. He worked as a Computer Programmer prior to the modern IT and PC. He eventually retired from the Chicago Tribune in 1995 as a Systems Analyst.

Don was dedicated to his faith and Church. He was a devout member of our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville.