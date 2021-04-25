March 2, 1931 - April 17, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Donald James Anoskey of Crown Point, IN (formerly of Hessville), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 17, 2021. He was born March 2, 1931 in Hammond, IN. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Kathryn (Katie) Anoskey; parents Stacey and Florance Anoskey; and sister Mary Ann Littrell.
Survived by sons: Mark (Kim), Tim (Bonnie), and Dan (Connie) Anoskey; grandchildren: Nicholas Nowak, Natalie (Mike) Nelleman, Dustin (Rachel), Daniel (Erin) and Donald Worley, Kathryn, Luke, Sam, Craig and Ben Anoskey; 10 great-grandchildren and his comfort dog Bella.
Don grew up in Hammond IN. He attended St. Joseph's grade school, Hammond High School Class of 1949, and Indiana University. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was a pioneer in the field of computers. He worked as a Computer Programmer prior to the modern IT and PC. He eventually retired from the Chicago Tribune in 1995 as a Systems Analyst.
Don was dedicated to his faith and Church. He was a devout member of our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville.
For over 50 years Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Connolly Council #1700 in East Chicago IN. During his membership he served in many capacities to enrich his community including multiple terms as Grand Knight.
In retirement Don enjoyed traveling with his wife Katie and friends on many trips throughout the United States with the Crown Point YMCA. Woodworking and spending time with his family were some of his favorite pastimes. Don and his wife Katie looked forward to their many trips to visit their family in California and Indianapolis.
Funeral services will be held Monday April 26, 2021 (with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410). Visitation will be from 9:00 AM till time of Mass. Entombment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
