Donald Joseph Faulkner, MD, born October 20, 1924, passed away peacefully at the Catherine Kasper Life Center on January 17, 2020 at the conclusion of a long fulfilling life. Son of Jonas Craton and Sidney Mae Faulkner, he was born and grew up in Moscow, ID. He attended the University of Idaho for two years before serving in the Army Air Corps as radio operator in a B-29 crew. He subsequently attended the University Of Chicago Medical School, where he met his future wife, Janet. They were married on December 20, 1953 in Crown Point, IN.

Don practiced family medicine in Hobart where he also served as a city councilman. In 1965 the family moved to Culver, where he served as physician for Culver Academies for several years. In the early 1970s Don became a partner in the Hammond Clinic; he and Janet moved back to Lake County where he continued in practice until 1997. After retiring Don and Jan divided their time between Culver and their home in Scottsdale, AZ.

Throughout his life Don was vigorous, active, and had many interests. He was an avid skier, world traveler, and student who enjoyed reading, discussion, and debate. Don loved music and sang in the Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church choir. He was passionate about the nature and the outdoors and was a supporter of numerous environmental organizations.