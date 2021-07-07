CHESTERTON, IN — Donald Joseph Graham, 88, of Chesterton, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021 surrounded by family. Don was born November 20, 1932 in Goodland, Indiana to Jesse and Louise (Sigo) Graham. He met the love of his life, Carole Anne Donahue on a blind date on New Year's Eve. They married on August 27, 1955. Don was a graduate of Goodland High School and received his bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, Indiana and master's degree from Purdue University. Don was a retired teacher of the Duneland School Corporation and Purdue University Northwest. Don served in the US Army in the Korean War.