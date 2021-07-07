Donald Joseph Graham
Nov. 20, 1932 — July 2, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN — Donald Joseph Graham, 88, of Chesterton, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021 surrounded by family. Don was born November 20, 1932 in Goodland, Indiana to Jesse and Louise (Sigo) Graham. He met the love of his life, Carole Anne Donahue on a blind date on New Year's Eve. They married on August 27, 1955. Don was a graduate of Goodland High School and received his bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, Indiana and master's degree from Purdue University. Don was a retired teacher of the Duneland School Corporation and Purdue University Northwest. Don served in the US Army in the Korean War.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carole, parents, and nine siblings. He is survived by his five children: Deeann (Mark) Witek, Michelle (Ron) Humphreys, Susan (Gary) Janosky, Donna (Tim) Mannen and Eric Graham. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Bryan (Ashley) Brown, Karen (Phil) Rinella, Christyn Brown (Nathan Webber), Kathryn (Aaron) Yankauskas, Suzanne Witek (Kyle Dant), Allison Witek, Bobby Humphreys, Heather (Christopher) Hoeppner, Jennifer (Nick) Harlow, Curtis (Karen) Mannen, Alex (Lesley) Mannen, Madison Graham, and Holden Graham; and 19 great grandchildren, Beckett, Brooklynn, Barrett, Kayleigh, Jackson, Kiera, Jadyn, Callie, Henrik, Caden, Kyle, Owen, Logan, Canaan, Renee, Mason, Mia, Matty, and Jesse. Don is survived by one brother: Robert (Joan) Graham and in-laws, Fran Ponto, Patricia (Tom) Dohr, Barb (Bob) Budgin and Sallee Malinich and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Don was a dedicated teacher, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The kids could always put a smile on his face. Don enjoyed attending daily Mass, spending time with his family and friends, reading, and watching the Cubs.
Don was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Chesterton and was a faithful volunteer to the parish including Religious Education Director, Christ Renews, Lector, and Parish Council member.
The family would like to thank the special care givers who expressed kindness to Don while at Journey Senior Living, Residences at Coffee Creek, Indiana HomeCare Northwest, Dunes Hospice, and Assisting Seniors. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021 between the hours of 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at EDDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Indiana. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dunes Hospice Foundation: https://www.duneshospicellc.com/donations, PanCan: https://www.pancan.org/ways-to-give/, The Share Foundation: https://sharefoundation.org/ways-to-give/ or to a charity of your choice.
