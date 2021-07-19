May 7, 1940 - July 16, 2021

MANASSAS, VA - Donald Joseph Maicher, 81, of Manassas, VA, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on July 16th, 2021. Donald was born May 7th, 1940 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Joseph and Madge (Dedinsky) Maicher.

Mr. Maicher was a high school business teacher who inspired countless students during his decade's long career. Throughout his teaching tenure, he enjoyed coaching numerous athletic teams and refereeing hundreds of sporting events. He began his career at St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago, was known for telling stories about his time in the classroom at Joliet Catholic, and eventually retired from Morton High School in Hammond, Indiana (2008). He served proudly in the United States Marine Corp until 1967 when he was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal. He was an avid reader, World War II historian, sports fan, and a proud University of Notre Dame alum. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.