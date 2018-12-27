DYER, IN - Donald K. Harmon, age 83, of Dyer, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Tom) Doherty, Dennis Harmon, Maureen (Andy) Radakovitz, Thomas (Audrey) Harmon, Colleen (Dave) DuVall and Chris (Julie) Harmon; and 17 grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Elsa Harmon; wife, Bette Harmon; and sister, Jeannie Rafferty.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, December 28, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at the church, from 11:30 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.
Don was an avid Horse Racing fan and attended the Kentucky Derby on a regular basis. He enjoyed all sports while relaxing and enjoying the beverage of choice: a well-made Martini.