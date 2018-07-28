Our beloved dad, son, and brother, Donald Keith Domogala passed away July 23, 2018 at his home in Oak Hill, WV. Born March 29, 1966 at St. Catherine's Hospital of East Chicago, IN. Donald was a 1984 graduate of Donald E. Gavit in Hammond, IN. He served in the U. S. Army and put in many years of service at the VA Hospital in Salem, VA.
His love and passion for America's greatest pastime, baseball started at a young age. His friends and family will always remember his devotions as a Cubs fan. He always wore his ball cap and never missed a game. He played for Woodmar Little League and Edison.
Donald is survived by his daughter Danielle Domogala, loving mother, Diane Thunehorst Domogala, Williams, his step-father, Gary Williams, his father, John Domogala, two sisters Lisa Parkhill and Lorri Browder, nieces Rita and Jeanna Moore and his nephews Aiden Cox and Mason Holly. An uncle, aunts and many dear cousins and friends. He will be missed by all.
Donald is under the care of HIGH LAWN FUNERAL HOME, OAK HILL, VA.