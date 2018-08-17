HEBRON, IN - Donald Keith Taber, 90, of Hebron, IN, passed away on August 14, 2018 at the Hospice of the Calumet Area surrounded by his children.
Don was born in Greencastle, IN to James Roscoe and Mary Alice (Greenlee) Taber on September 27, 1927. He is survived by a daughter: Karen (Michael) Coram; two sons: Jeffrey (Joy) Taber and Rodney (Esau Escobar) Taber; three grandchildren: Megan (Joel) Markanich, Meredith (Daril) Fitch and April Taber; two great-grandchildren: Owen and Lincoln Markanich; and friend: Jerry Ormes. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ethel Pauline Arendt, Marcella V. Knoll, Carol Joann Strubbe; and brothers: James Cleon Taber and Richard Max Taber.
Don served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Ford Motor Company in 1996 after over 35 years of service. For many years he was a volunteer with Call-a-Ride in Hebron and was a member of the Wrong Way Squares. Don loved to dance and was a member of the New Horizon Singles Club for 25 years. His hobbies included antiquing and collecting things. He loved getting a reaction out of everyone he met. He never did meet a stranger.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES,624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES - HEBRON, IN at 10:30 AM with Pastor Lynn Gordon officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Call-a Ride, P.O. Box 307, Hebron, IN 46341
