HIGHLAND, IN - Donald Kucer, age 83, of Highland, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his four children Ed (Nicki) Kucer, Tom Kucer, Ron Kucer, and Denise (Tom) Beck. Four grandchildren Nathan (fiance Leah) Jacobs, Haley Jacobs, Cory Jacobs and Jenna Beck; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary and daughter Joann; parents Andrew and Emily Kucer.

Donald was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. He has done many things in his life but his passion was being on the baseball/softball field. From coaching his children to umpiring. He loved the many years of umping adult softball throughout the area. But most of all umping his children's games at Sharp Field with Rose by his side keeping score. He stuck around long enough to ump his grandson's games. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.