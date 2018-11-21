Donald L. Babcock, age 85, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Donald is survived by his sons: Dean and Donald Jr. (Sue); stepdaughters: Debra Graham and Robyn (Rich) Marshall; siblings: Robert (Bonnie) Babcock and Judy (Joe) Medley; and grandfather and great grandfather of many grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Marcella Pecher Fannin Babcock; son, David; stepdaughter, Keli Fannin; brother, James; and sister, Phyllis.
Don was a graduate of Hammond High School and attended Edison Elementary School. He was active in basketball, football and track. He also worked as a mailman, golf caddy, gas station jockey and set bowling pins at Era Bowl.
Don was in the Army in 1953 and served in Germany. He retired from bricklaying, having built many schools and public buildings in Northwest Indiana. He loved fishing with a large group of friends.
Friends may gather to celebrate Donald Friday, November 23, 2018 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. Cremation will take place before gathering. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dunes Hospice.