Feb. 3, 1933 - Feb. 13, 2021

Donald L. Bradley, 88, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on February 13, 2021. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Beth (Ken) Callender, Brian (Kristin), Amy (Ron) Lesniewski, daughter Kathleen, special friend Eloise Kalmar, and 35 grand and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Arelene, and daughter Cindi Bagan.

Don was a graduate of Hammond High School. He proudly served in the U.S Army and retired after a career in the steel industry as an Industrial Engineer and Senior level Manager.

Don will be remembered for his clever wit and his caring generosity.

Friends are invited to gather Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be private.