 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald L. Gonzales
0 Comments

Donald L. Gonzales

  • 0

Donald L. Gonzales

MERRIVILLE, IN - Donald Gonzales, 92, of Merrillville, passed away on November 13, 2021.

Preceded in death by Patrick Gonzales.

He is survived by Robert Gonzales, Annie Kesterson, Tim Gonzales, and Chris Gonzales.

Don was a great father and fishing buddy, and we will miss him very much. Rest in peace pop.

Interred at Calumet Park Cemetery, funeral arrangements entrusted to CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts