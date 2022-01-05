Donald L. Gonzales
MERRIVILLE, IN - Donald Gonzales, 92, of Merrillville, passed away on November 13, 2021.
Preceded in death by Patrick Gonzales.
He is survived by Robert Gonzales, Annie Kesterson, Tim Gonzales, and Chris Gonzales.
Don was a great father and fishing buddy, and we will miss him very much. Rest in peace pop.
Interred at Calumet Park Cemetery, funeral arrangements entrusted to CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.