Donald L. Gray

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald L. Gray, age 82, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Donald is survived by his loving children: JoEllen (Scott) Twiddy, David (Sharon) Gray and Janette (Jon) Anderson; grandchildren: Cori, Ryan, Justin, Jennifer, Adam and Jake; five great grandchildren; and two loving sisters: Alberta (Tom) Schroeder and Gloria (Eddie) Picotte. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Jean Gray (nee Orban); parents Earl James Gray and Vera E. Gray (nee Lengyel); siblings Frances Bennett, Julia Bartolac, Dorothy Opachen, Kenneth Gray, Earl Gray, Jr., and Doris Ramsey.

Donald was a proud Army Veteran and his two greatest joys in life were his family and his lifelong friends. His family meant the world to him and he was incredibly proud of his children. Donald was one of a kind to all who knew him.

A Graveside Service at Chapel Lawn Cemetery will be held at a later date. Services entrusted with SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

