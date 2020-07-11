× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. Harding

HOBART IN — Donald L. Harding, 91, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Tom (Robin) Harding, David Harding, Jim Harding and Bill (Dawn) Harding; grandchildren, Tara (Ed) Hirsch and Tom (Tammy) Harding; 13 great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn Miller; and nieces, Sharon (Jack) Totton and Jennifer (Don) Graves.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ann, and daughter-in-law, Lianne Montjoy-Harding.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 13, 2020, at 12:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Donald was an avid member of the Chorus of The Dunes Barbershoppers and Hoosier Grandfathers. He was a Korean War Army veteran and a member of Teamsters Local #142.

Donald retired from Dixie Dairy, Bosak Motors and Central Florist. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and was a former Deacon of the Lords Covenant Church.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.