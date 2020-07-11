Donald L. Harding

Donald L. Harding

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald L. Harding

Donald L. Harding

HOBART IN — Donald L. Harding, 91, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Tom (Robin) Harding, David Harding, Jim Harding and Bill (Dawn) Harding; grandchildren, Tara (Ed) Hirsch and Tom (Tammy) Harding; 13 great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn Miller; and nieces, Sharon (Jack) Totton and Jennifer (Don) Graves.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ann, and daughter-in-law, Lianne Montjoy-Harding.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 13, 2020, at 12:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Donald was an avid member of the Chorus of The Dunes Barbershoppers and Hoosier Grandfathers. He was a Korean War Army veteran and a member of Teamsters Local #142.

Donald retired from Dixie Dairy, Bosak Motors and Central Florist. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and was a former Deacon of the Lords Covenant Church.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts