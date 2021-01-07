 Skip to main content
Donald L. Lundin

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald L. Lundin, 85, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Sandra; beloved children: Tracy (Kathy) Lundin, Kim Hayne, Mark (Vanessa) Lundin; six beloved grandchildren; caring in-laws: Myra Hellbusch, Les (Julie) Hellbusch; and numerous additional family and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his son Robert Lundin, and sister Barbara Mitlyng.

A Memorial Service for Donald will be held in the near future at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St., St John, IN 46373

Donald was a member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, and he was an avid golfer.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.

