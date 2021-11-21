VALPARAISO, IN - Donald L. Owens, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2021. Don was born in Clymers, IN to Jesse A. and Mae C. Owens. He attended school in Clymers and graduated from Logansport High School. He then went to Ball State Teachers' College where he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. His first year of teaching was in Northeast IN. At the end of the year, he was called into the Army. Most of his time was in Germany. After two years he returned to the States and taught in Washington Twp., Cass County. He spent a year there and then was hired into the Valparaiso Community Schools (Gardner School). For 38 years he taught a multitude of fifth and sixth grade students. He also served as part-time principal several of those years. He was also involved with coaching basketball in those schools. Don retired from Memorial School in 1996.
In 1973 he married Marilyn Sheets, another Valpo teacher, in College Corner, OH. They began 15 years of summer camping and travel. In 1976 they welcomed their daughter, Laura. Their travels included all 50 states. They also enjoyed cruising and bus tours to over 20 countries. Don enjoyed his monthly card games with friends, canoeing and supporting VHS and VU sports.
In addition to Marilyn and Laura, Don is survived by a son-in-law, Chuck Armstrong of Biloxi, MS, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by five older sisters: Mary, Helen, Ruth, Opal and Jean and their husbands.
Services will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso at 12:00. There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon before the service. Masks are required. Memorials may be made in Don's name to "Dollars for Scholars" (3801 N. Campbell, Valparaiso, IN 46385) or to the First Presbyterian Church (3401 N. Valparaiso, Valparaiso, IN 46383).
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.