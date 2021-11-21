VALPARAISO, IN - Donald L. Owens, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2021. Don was born in Clymers, IN to Jesse A. and Mae C. Owens. He attended school in Clymers and graduated from Logansport High School. He then went to Ball State Teachers' College where he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. His first year of teaching was in Northeast IN. At the end of the year, he was called into the Army. Most of his time was in Germany. After two years he returned to the States and taught in Washington Twp., Cass County. He spent a year there and then was hired into the Valparaiso Community Schools (Gardner School). For 38 years he taught a multitude of fifth and sixth grade students. He also served as part-time principal several of those years. He was also involved with coaching basketball in those schools. Don retired from Memorial School in 1996.