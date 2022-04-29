April 29, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2009
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DONALD L. SCHULTZ ON HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY.
Our thoughts are with you all the time, it's not the same without you, we all miss you very much.
Your Loving Wife,
Rosalie And Family.
