 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald L. Schultz

  • 0
Donald L. Schultz

April 29, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2009

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DONALD L. SCHULTZ ON HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY.

Our thoughts are with you all the time, it's not the same without you, we all miss you very much.

Your Loving Wife,

Rosalie And Family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts