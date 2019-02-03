MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald L. Welch Sr., 85, of Merrillville, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital - Southlake Campus. He was born July 23, 1933 in Missouri to Vernon and Ethel Welch. On February 14, 1953; he married the love of his life, Judy (Blade). Donald survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy; children, Donald E. (Diana) Welch, Jr., Michael Welch, Cheryl Walters and Christine Lynn Welch; grandchildren, Alyssa Welch, Steven Desmond, Christopher Walters, Brandon Scott Welch, Brian Welch, and Mark Welch; great granddaughter, Emina; other nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ethel Welch; siblings, Joyce Young, Roy Welch, and Earl Welch. Donald was a carpenter by trade and was a member of Carpenters Local 1005. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN and attended Purdue College. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a resident of Merrillville for over 64 years. Services were private. Donald will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Ridgelawn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.