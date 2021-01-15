Donald L. Williams

HOBART, IN — Donald L. Williams, 73, of Hobart passed away on January 12, 2021, after his courageous battle with COVID.

A 1965 Hobart High School graduate, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1968. Don retired from both Owens Corning Fiberglass (18 years) and most recently US Steel after 22 years. A Vietnam veteran and pillar within the community, he was an avid fisherman, Corvette connoisseur and dog lover. Don was sure to never leave a joke hanging or a conversation missed. Don adored his family, his best friend and sister, Mary, and he will be deeply missed by all.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Louis Williams, and sister, Barbara Ritter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pam Williams; children, Andy (Liz) Williams and Carla (late John) Eaton; grandchildren, Jordan, Rebecca and Sarah Lewis; great-grandchild: Kalani Lewis; siblings: Karen, Margie, Mary, Patricia, Laurie and Ron; along with a host of nieces, nephews loving extended family; and his dog, Bella.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in his honor. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) is entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com