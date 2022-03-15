May 16, 1938 - March 9, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald L. Wilson, age 83, of Crown point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Donald was born on May 16, 1938, in Hammond, IN where he graduated from Oliver P. Morton High School. He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Wilson, mother, Grace (nee Toomey) Wilson, and brother, John Thomas Wilson. He is survived by his three sisters: Grace Homer, Joan Stokes (Jerry), Judith Fowler and many nieces and nephews. Donald married the love of his life, Lorraine (nee Miers), on November 2, 1957, in Hammond, IN.

Along with his loving wife Lorraine of 64 years, Donald is survived by his three children: Christopher Wilson (Michele) of North Augusta, SC, Kelly Fitch ofWalkerton, IN, and Laurie Kenda (David) of Crown Point, IN; eight grandchildren: Kristina (Scott) Reed, Aaron Chandler, Renee McCafferty (John Fannin), Taylor Wilson, Sydney Wilson, Maggie Fitch, Gracie Kenda, Maggie Reed; four great-grandchildren: Emma Reed, Sam Reed, Piper Fannin, Cullen Fannin; one great-great-grandchild, Leo Weise.

Donald was a member of IBEW, Local 697, for 50 years. He retired in 2000. In his earlier years Donald coached basketball for OLPH and managed and coached Little League in Hessville, IN. He also served as President of Hessville Little League. After retirement Donald and his wife Lorraine, enjoyed traveling with memorable trips to Boston, New Orleans, Florida, Ontario,Canada, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

Donald was an especially proud grandfather who never missed an event in his grandchildren's lives. Whether it be birthday celebrations, graduations, softball games, swimming meets, track meets, basketball games, or orchestra concerts, even traveling as far away as Texas and South Carolina, Donald was always there; he adored his grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and Notre Dame Football Fan. Donald was much more than his recent health struggles; he was loved by all and never knew a stranger. He was known for his hugs. He will be missed so deeply.

Family and friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN. Funeral Mass will take place on March 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN, with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Donald's name to the National Kidney Foundation or charity of your choice.

