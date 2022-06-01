Donald Lee Oldfield

June 9, 1935 - May 26, 2022

WHEATFIELD - 86 year old, Donald Lee Oldfield, of Wheatfield, passed away May 26, 2022.

Donald was born on June 9, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana to Leo and Delores (Zieder) Oldfield. He was a diesel mechanic for Industrial Engines, in Highland. He was a member of the DeMotte Sons of the American Legion Post #440, Crown Point Eagles, Hebron Masonic Lodge #502, and the Teamsters #142.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Diana (Louis "Rusty") Asher; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; son, Michael Oldfield; and grandson, Lucas Asher.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Donald will take place at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. a Masonic Service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Independent Cat Society, 4601 S County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391.