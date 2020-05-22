Donald Lee Weber

Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; children: Mary (Steve) Paul, Michele, Regina, George (Christina) and Elizabeth (Joseph Mattick); Bunny; six grandchildren: Matthew, Morgan, Benjamin, Justin, Helen, and George Henry; brother George (Peggy). He was preceded in death by infant son, Joseph. Don was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, a former Marine, member of the Elks, American Legion, Little League, and was a referee for Pop Warner Football for 45 years. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 37 years and was a very valued employee for Kuiper Funeral Home for many years. Don was always firm but fair.