SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donald M. Broderick age 83, of Schererville, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Arlene Broderick (nee Dobrowolski); daughters, Lisa (Mike) Grace of Brighton, MI, Lesile Walker of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Molly and Will Grace, Kate Walker; in laws, Linda (Larry) Jones, Greg (Jane) Dobrowolski; nephews, John and Jim Broderick, and Dan Kozubal. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Broderick; brothers, Jack (still living, Rosalie) and Ed Broderick.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
Donald dearly loved his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed vacationing with them on Sunset Beach, NC.