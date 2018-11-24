CROWN POINT, IN - Donald M. Deruntz Sr., age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Donald was the beloved husband of: Genevieve (nee Okruta) for 64 years; loving father of: Donald (Annette) Deruntz, Rick Deruntz, Lori (Rick) Dorusha, Cynthia (Phil) Grasser, Andrea (Dan) Radinsky and Mary Kay (Tom) Long; devoted grandfather of Matthew (Theresa) Deruntz, Katherine Deruntz, Jeremy Dorusha, Anna Dorusha, Drew Grasser, Dylan Radinsky, Brad Grasser and Jake Long; great-grandchildren: Christian, Nate and Alex; and brother: David (Alma) Deruntz. Donald was preceded death by his parents: Max and Anna (nee Wegner) Deruntz; sisters: Eleanor (Francis) Lynch, Adeline (William) Eagen, Veronica (Frank) Olbrot and Martha (Larry) Dudek.
Donald was employed at Calumet Flexicore for 60 years. He was a World War II Army Veteran and a member of The Knights of Columbus Post 4620 and The Cub Scouts. Donald was a Master story and joke teller, an avid Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame fan and had a love for bowling, gardening and wood-working.
Donald was a wonderful family man of faith who showed his love by uniting his family every Sunday, and letting them know they always had a place to call home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Monday, November 26, 2018 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Mary Catholic Church.
To view directions and sign Donald 's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 663-2500