Donald M. Linos

Donald M. Linos

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO, IA - Donald M. Linos age 83 of Waterloo, IA passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Bert of 39 years, son Michael (Julie) Linos, daughter Michelle (David) Krueger, stepson Todd Eckstrom (Tyann), stepdaughter Tracy Wallace; seven grandchildren: Alexander (Laura), Stephanie, Megan (Michael), Matthew, Melanie, Brittany, Nicholas; two great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Ethan. Preceded in death by mother Ruth (1904-1974), father Michael (1897-1992), brothers Andrew (1927-2001) and Robert (1929-2018).

Don was an accomplished industrial engineer who loved baseball and football.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts