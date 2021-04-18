Donald M Pujo

"Enter the gates of Salvation, The Path ahead will cleanse your soul. It is the one our Lord has provided, if redemption is your goal. Each and every one of us one day will hear the Lord's calling. If we comprehend His message, while we are praying, we will appreciate specifically what He is saying, about the church. Enter the gate of redemption and salvation of one's soul. Ahead awaits the sunrise of our Lord's Presence and forgiveness. The path chosen, only He and you will know. Divert to the left all of us once born will feel the pain of the roses thorn. Beyond lies our final home here on earth. Our Lord will determine what we are worth. Pursue the path's beauty while you are here. To secure His sacred love for He is near. Be aware of the lemon trees that greet you, tempting as they are, their fruit bitter, reminding us of life on earth. We are not far. Enter the threshold, His kingdom calls. Not all are worthy, and some will fall. Who will enjoy the comfort of this divine retreat? Only those worthy of our Lord will worship at His feet. Those of us who answer His call will find solace within, from God above and become recipients of His everlasting Love. Thank you Lord for revealing the way to the path I have chosen today. I pray I will be worthy of Thy Grace. And enable me entrance to Thy Heavenly Place. Grant this O Lord I pray with this prayer of redemption, the salvation of my soul one day, and exemption."