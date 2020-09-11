VALPARAISO, IN — Donald Maloney, 59, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born June 19, 1961, in Jackson County, Michigan, to Beverly (Knowles) Maloney. Don graduated from the Police Academy on September 29, 1995. He made his career as a police officer at various departments throughout Northwest Indiana, including: Valparaiso University, Porter County Sheriff's Department, Porter Police Department, Beverly Shores Police Department and finally the Chesterton Police Department, where he worked for over 24 years, earning the rank of lieutenant, before retiring earlier this year. He was a member of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, and a true civil servant. Don's dedication to his work as a police officer defined him. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his witty one-liners. Don was a loving and devoted father to his treasured daughter, and his light will continue to shine brightly through her.