DYER, IN - Donald Mark Rietveld, age 63, of Dyer, IN, went home peacefully to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Donna Rietveld, nee Van Vuren; loving father: of Josh (Renee) Rietveld, the late Kelly Lynn Rietveld, Dennis (Dana) Fuller, Tim (Jenny) Fuller, Ken (Hilary) Fuller, and Dan (Jenny) Fuller; proud grandfather: of Carson Rietveld, Mikayla, Caden, Brielle, Piper, Aphton, Lyric, Silas, Ollie, Fable, Juneau, Cossette, Raina, Winsome, Enid, Dante, Owen, Hadley, Ashlyn, Emma, Zoey, and Maverick Fuller; loving son: of Betty Rietveld Paarlberg and the late Paul Rietveld; dear brother: of the late Timothy (Sue) Rietveld, Beth (Sam Stern) Rietveld, and Ken Rietveld; son-in-law: of Don, and late Harriet Van Vuren; brother-in-law: of Lori (Mark) Verduin, John (Rosanne) Van Vuren, Cal (Patti) Van Vuren, late Karen (John) Borgman, and Jan (Len) Schmidt.

Donny was diagnosed with a rare lung disease and had been awaiting a lung transplant. He was the owner of Crete Garden Center and Oak Ridge Maintenance. He was faithful to God and loved Jesus. Always smiling, Don was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Church, 100 W. 81st Ave. Dyer, IN. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to Turning Point with David Jeremiah, PASS Pregnancy Care Center, First Reformed Church of South Holland, Gift of Hope, or Faith Church - Dyer.