Donald Matthew Pasko, USN, Ret.

GARY, IN - Donald Mathew Pasko, USN, Ret., of Gary, passed away January 2, 2019. He was born December 17, 1953, the second son of Charles and Mary Pasko. Don grew up in the Miller section of Gary, and had the great misfortune to have lived literally across the street from both his grade school, Marquette Elementary, and his secondary High School, William A. Wirt, in which he was a 1971 graduate. This forced him to walk to and from school every day, both ways, in the snow uphill, twice a day, as he always returned home for lunch. Don attended Indiana University in Bloomington, in the early 1970's, before joining the U.S. Army, subsequently transferring to the Navy for 17 years.

Don was a man of action, commitment, dedication, loyalty, and few vocalized words.

As a Weapons Officer, he was responsible for arming aircraft on five different United States Navy aircraft carriers through several tours in theaters of combat. Don received many citations and was most proud of receiving the Navy Commendation Medal for action aboard the USS Constellation. Post Military, Don embarked on an academic career, obtaining academic and professional certificates from Indiana University and the University of Chicago.