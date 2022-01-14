Donald Michael Sohacki

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Donald M. Sohacki was born August 12, 1939 in East Chicago, IN and passed away at his farm in Lake Village, IN on December 21, 2021 at the age of 82. Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Sohacki; brother, Kenneth Sohacki; children: Karen (Daniel) Teitsort, Nanette Sohacki, and Michael Sohacki; and four grandchildren: Jarod, Noah, Sarah, and Abby. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Jean (Wojcik) Sohacki.

Donald was a resident of Munster, IN for 57 years. He grew up in East Chicago, where he attended Saint Stanislaus grade school. During his high school years at Saint Bonaventure Prep, Minor Seminary and High School in Sturtevant, WI, he played varsity basketball and baseball before graduating in 1957.

Donald married Patricia Poore on June 2, 1962; after which, they moved to Indiana University in Bloomington, where he achieved a B.S. and M.S. in Education. Later, he completed an Administrative Certification from Loyola University. His career in education began as a teacher at Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Gary, IN. From there, he taught at Hammond Lafayette Elementary/Middle School and was awarded Teacher of the Year. In 1970, he was appointed principal at Columbia/Riverside Elementary Schools. Donald later returned to Lafayette Elementary School as principal. During this time, he was also director of the Hammond Head Start Program. He transitioned to Hammond School City Assistant Superintendent of Personnel in 1987 and served there until retiring in 2005.