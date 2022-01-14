VALPARAISO, IN - Donald Morrow Clark, Sr, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born April 30, 1935 in Bellwood, PA to the late William L. and Ester B. (Gardner) Clark. Don graduated from Bellwood High School in 1953 and worked at U.S. Steel in Pennsylvania 1953-1965, Bethlehem Steel 1965-1995, and as a consultant for Bethlehem Steel 1995-2007. He was an avid Steelers fan and bowled in the couple's league and the Friday night men's league for 25 years with his highest score 286. Don was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and was always dedicated to providing for his family.