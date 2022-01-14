April 30, 1935 - January 12, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Donald Morrow Clark, Sr, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born April 30, 1935 in Bellwood, PA to the late William L. and Ester B. (Gardner) Clark. Don graduated from Bellwood High School in 1953 and worked at U.S. Steel in Pennsylvania 1953-1965, Bethlehem Steel 1965-1995, and as a consultant for Bethlehem Steel 1995-2007. He was an avid Steelers fan and bowled in the couple's league and the Friday night men's league for 25 years with his highest score 286. Don was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and was always dedicated to providing for his family.
On August 28, 1953, Don married his high school sweetheart, Jessie M. Wakefield who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his children: Donald M. (Rhonda) Clark, Jr., James W. (Lynn) Clark, Linda K. Clark, and Nancy C. (Michael) Reed; grandchildren: Jeffery (Julia) Clark, Donald M. (Jackie) Clark III, Seth and Clay Clark, Thomas (Tonya) Reed, and Emily (Jesse) Fortner; and great-grandchildren: Caleb, Tetiana, Cadynce, Donnie IV, Colbie, Damon, Amber, Gabbi, Noelle, and Jeanne. Donald was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Clark.
Visitation will be Monday, January 17, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 4:00 PM. Cremation will follow with a burial of ashes at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Valparaiso Nazarene Church.