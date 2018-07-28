VALPARAISO, IN - Donald O. Feller, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2018. He was born December 18, 1928 in Chicago to Leander Henry and Veronica (Sikora) Feller. Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War as an MP and earned three Bronze Stars. He made his career as a General Foreman with Republic Steel, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the VFW, both in Valparaiso. Don enjoyed gardening, especially his tomato plants, and his daily shot and beer at 3:30 during Jeopardy. He will be remembered by his family as a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa.
On November 5, 1955 in Chicago, Don married Elsie Bischof, who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by their children: Bob (Karen) Feller of Tinley Park, IL, MarianSansone of Valparaiso, Linda (Guy) Tryon of Kouts, Trish (Tom) Houlihan of Valparaiso, Jackie (Mike) Schutz of Valparaiso; 13 grandchildren; sister, Eileen Roberts of Oak Forest, IL, and his beloved dogs, Hanz and Fritz. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, three brothers, and son-in-law, Domenico Sansone.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA of NWI.