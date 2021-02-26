 Skip to main content
CROWN POINT, IN - Donald O. Meece, 78, of Crown Point, passed away February 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1960, and served with the Army National Guard.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, Crown Point. Interment in Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

