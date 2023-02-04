Aug. 3, 1947 - Feb. 1, 2023

FORT WAYNE - Donald P. Trail, age 75, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born to the late Ezra and Rachel (Lafever) Trail on August 3, 1947. He was a Valparaiso Technical Institute graduate. He retired with 30 years of service at Sears as a repairman. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anne (Fleischer) Trail; sons: David Trail of Marrero, LA, James (Jessica) Trail of Chesterton, IN, John (Irene) Trail of Bradenton, FL, stepdaughter Becca (Alex) Fleischer of Fort Wayne, IN; five grandchildren, Kristen, Skylar, Cameron, Reanne, and Lilly Trail; two sisters, Mary Trail, Rachel (Earl) Giles; brother, Bob (Beverly) Trail.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy (Bates) Trail; sisters, Flora Wible, Peggy Hill and Golda Baker.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 4th from 4-6 p.m. Eastern time at Blackhawk Christian North Campus Chapel 7321 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815. Service during this time at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to GiveHear.org in his memory would be appreciated.