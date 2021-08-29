Dec. 9, 1932 - Aug. 22, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Donald Paul Kuss, 88, of Hebron passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born December 9, 1932 in Chicago to Otto & Lydia (Brown) Kuss. Don served proudly with the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He then made his career as a typesetter, beginning with American Typesetting and concluding with Eddie Price. In recent years Don enjoyed attending services at Eastlake Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children: Sandra Cravens-Mintz of Chicago, IL, Curtis (Melissa) Kuss of Gilberts, IL and Kimberly (Robert) Bianchini of Prospect Heights, IL; his former wife, Lorraine Kuss of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Jacob, Rebecca, Isabella & Jaden. He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Kuss in 2020; and his brothers: Thomas, Richard & Jerry Kuss.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.