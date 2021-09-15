Donald Potrebic

Nov. 4, 1939 — Sept. 7, 2021

GARY, IN — Donald Potrebic, age 81, born November 4, 1939 in Gary, IN to Peter and Olga Potrebic (nee Trbovich), passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, peacefully at home.

Don was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Ellen (nee Conway) for 46 years, and a loving and proud Dad to Heather and his late son Nick. His grandchildren, Taylor, Nicole and Tyler Nicholas were his ultimate joys. He loved his family more than anything in this world; nothing ever came before his family. He loved music and loved to dance.