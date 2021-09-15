Donald Potrebic
Nov. 4, 1939 — Sept. 7, 2021
GARY, IN — Donald Potrebic, age 81, born November 4, 1939 in Gary, IN to Peter and Olga Potrebic (nee Trbovich), passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, peacefully at home.
Don was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Ellen (nee Conway) for 46 years, and a loving and proud Dad to Heather and his late son Nick. His grandchildren, Taylor, Nicole and Tyler Nicholas were his ultimate joys. He loved his family more than anything in this world; nothing ever came before his family. He loved music and loved to dance.
Don is survived by his daughter, Heather Isley of Hobart; his granddaughter, Taylor Reid of Colorado and his grandson, Tyler Reid of Valparaiso; his nephews: Ron (Shaina) Potrebic, Mike (Lisa) Bilkey, Scott (Kim) Bilkey, and Patrick Conway, his nieces: Donna (Stacy) Adams, Rhonda (Kevin) Curtis, Karen (Lee) Jones and Beth (Patrick) Eder; sister-in-laws: Barb Potrebic and Kaye Conway; lifelong best friends, his "Barbara Ann" and Bill Gallo; and several great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen (Len); parents, Peter and Olga Potrebic; and son, Nick (Donald Nicholas);brother, Ron Potrebic; brother-in-law, James Conway; mother-in-law, Catherine Conway and father-in-law, George Conway.
Don was an avid sports fan and a graduate of Hobart High School, class of 1957. He lived by the motto "once a Brickie, always a Brickie".
Don enjoyed politics and helping his community serving on the Hobart City Council for 8 years before moving on to County Council serving for another term. Don proudly served in the United States Army 101st Airborne as a paratrooper and medic and worked at US Steel in the 84-inch hot strip mill as a roller for 44 years before he retired.
Don lived a very full and active life. He is loved and missed so very much for his sense of humor, his kindness and love.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi Street, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com