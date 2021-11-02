VALPARAISO, IN - Donald R. Bivens, 88, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Donald was a teacher and school superintendent of Portage Township School System for over 20 years and was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Bivens and his parents, Tobbie and Isis (Martin) Bivens. He is survived by his daughters: Kim (Newt) Brown, of Valparaiso, and Melissa Dark of Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Dane (June) Brown, Kirstin (Alex) Olympidis, Rachel Dark (Chris Wolford), Kate Dark (Tate Muraoka), Erin Dark (Mitch Purlee). Donald is also survived by five great grandchildren: Anna, Thomas, Sophia, Samuel, and Rae. He is also survived by his best friends and family members Dan and Jean Jones, and Jim and Gladys Jones.